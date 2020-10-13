Suspected ‘gang-raped’ minor’s body exhumed for medical test in Jharkhand

india

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 18:24 IST

The body of a minor girl who was allegedly killed after being gang-raped and buried by family members on Sunday was exhumed by the Sahibganj police on Tuesday for medical test and post mortem, police said. The police have also detained four persons, who were allegedly involved in the crime.

The incident came to light on Monday evening when police visited the village in Pathna block under Ranga police station in Sahibganj district, around 400-km from capital Ranchi, after getting information about the incident through social media.

Family members of the girl did not file any formal complaint with the police even after she was out of home with her one of the friends from Wednesday last, police claimed. A friend of the deceased, who was with her since Wednesday, narrated the entire story to police. On the basis of her statement, police lodged FIR on Monday late evening.

The Sahibganj superintendent of police (SP), Anuranjan Kispotta said, “As per the narration of the deceased’s friend, both the girls went to meet their boyfriends on Wednesday. When they were returning on Friday night, five persons from their village committed the crime, as per her friend’s statement. The body of the girl was found on Saturday and family members buried it on Sunday.”

Police sources said the assailants had thrown the body on the roof of an under construction house in the village.

The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) PK Mishra, who visited the village on Tuesday, said, “On statement of the deceased’s friend, we have detained four youths from the village. Further action would be taken on the basis of the medical report.”

Mishra said a medical board has been set up by the Sahibganj deputy commissioner (DC) and body has been sent there.

Mishra said parents of the deceased, who are in their fifties, were not in position to tell what happened to their daughters and where her daughter went on Wednesday last.

However, BJP legislature party leader Babulal Marandi has alleged that police are trying to cover up the incident.

He claimed, “The mother of the girl went to Ranga police station to lodge a complaint but she was made to return saying to sort out the issue in Panchayat. After getting no help from police, they buried the body.”

Marandi said the incident took place under Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s assembly constituency. “When CM’s constituency is not safe, one can imagine what will happen in other parts of the state,” he said, demanding immediate action in the case.

Meanwhile, BJP Ranchi Mahanagar took out a candle march against the Sahibganj incident at Albert Ekka Chowk in Ranchi on Tuesday.