e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Suspected woman corona patient flees 3 clinics, flies back to Philippines

Suspected woman corona patient flees 3 clinics, flies back to Philippines

The woman in question, who was possibly suffering from coronavirus and hails from Jalandhar city, flew back to the Philippines where she lives, hours after she remained untraceable, the police said.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 05:42 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The woman arrived in Jalandhar on March 6 and stayed at her residence for a couple of days, it was learnt. She kept on visiting her relatives during this time.
The woman arrived in Jalandhar on March 6 and stayed at her residence for a couple of days, it was learnt. She kept on visiting her relatives during this time. (ANI)
         

A 35-year-old woman suffering from flu fled from three private health facilities in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Ludhiana districts after she refused to get her tests done for the coronavirus, sending the health authorities and police into a tizzy.

The woman in question, who was possibly suffering from coronavirus and hails from Jalandhar city, flew back to the Philippines where she lives, hours after she remained untraceable, the police said.

She arrived in Jalandhar on March 6 and stayed at her residence for a couple of days, it was learnt. She kept on visiting her relatives during this time. The last location of her mobile was traced to Ludhiana’s Sherpur Chowk on Sunday evening, following which the phone was switched off.

A health department official said she first visited a private clinic in Jalandhar’s Model Town locality on Sunday morning as she had dry cough and fever. The doctors there asked her to go to the local civil hospital to get herself tested for the coronavirus, he added.

She instead went to a clinic in Hoshiarpur district’s Garhshankar in the afternoon. The doctors there too advised to get herself examined for the disease but she gave them a slip.

In the evening, she reached a private hospital at Gurdev Nagar in Ludhiana.

“Since the woman showed symptoms of the virus, we asked her to stay in contact with the health authorities or visit the civil hospital for coronavirus test. But she left our hospital in a hush despite our having counselled her till midnight. Since we are not authorised to confine a person, we immediately sounded an alert and informed the health department authorities about this,” said Dr GS Grewal who runs the medical facility.

Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “We received information about the woman with symptoms of flu. We put her mobile phone under surveillance.”

Principal secretary (health and family welfare) Anurag Aggarwal said, “An exercise was conducted under the supervision of the Jalandhar and Patiala deputy commissioners. We kept tracking the woman through the people she contacted until she switched off her phone. We received information Ttoday morning that she had taken a return flight.”

“As per our knowledge, she has reached Singapore. She went to Delhi in a private vehicle. Since no test was conducted on her, we cannot term her a confirmed or suspected coronavirus case. She only had symptoms. Since she came from a coronavirus-affected country we asked her to get her tests done.”

tags
top news
Pakistan used Twitter handles to fan discontent during Delhi riots: Dossier
Pakistan used Twitter handles to fan discontent during Delhi riots: Dossier
Supreme Court to hear today BJP plea demanding floor test in Madhya Pradesh
Supreme Court to hear today BJP plea demanding floor test in Madhya Pradesh
Policy, fiscal support to virus-hit sectors likely
Policy, fiscal support to virus-hit sectors likely
Kin of woman who fled to join Islamic State seeks govt help for return
Kin of woman who fled to join Islamic State seeks govt help for return
Centre must talk to states to clear CAA, NPR doubts: RSS
Centre must talk to states to clear CAA, NPR doubts: RSS
In 15-point coronavirus advisory, Centre wants schools, theatres to be shut
In 15-point coronavirus advisory, Centre wants schools, theatres to be shut
Within MP guv’s right to call for floor test: Experts
Within MP guv’s right to call for floor test: Experts
Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Ishant Sharma picks his favourite batsman
Virat Kohli or Sachin Tendulkar? Ishant Sharma picks his favourite batsman
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news