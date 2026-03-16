Suspension of 8 Opposition MPs to be revoked? Matter to come up in Lok Sabha on March 17

The decision on the suspension of eight Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) is likely to be withdrawn, people familiar with the matter told HT after a meeting was convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Congress members, led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, had staged a protest against the suspension. (HT Photo)

The suspension, which took place after a resolution was passed by the Lok Sabha in the first part of the Budget Session, might be revoked on Tuesday. The suspended members include Manickam Tagore, Kiran Reddy, Prashant Padole, Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Aujla, S Venkat Raman, and Dean Kuriakose.

The seven Congress MPs and a CPI(M) member were suspended for the entire Budget session over unruly behaviour. The Budget session will conclude on April 2.

Ruling, Oppn MPs agree over Lok Sabha decorum According to sources, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called a meeting of all parties, wherein they agreed on revoking the suspension of the eight Opposition MPs.

It was further agreed that no member would walk towards the other side and restrict themselves in the Well of the House, and that members would not cross over to the treasury benches.

There was general consensus regarding members avoiding tearing papers and throwing it towards the Chair, climbing on chairs and tables, and the use of AI-generated posters, sources said. Opposition parties had been urging Birla to revoke the suspensions of the MPs.

Why were the MPs suspended? The resolution for the suspension of the MPs was moved by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju last month.

Rijiju said that the MPs had thrown papers during an uproar after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sought to quote an article referring to former Army Chief MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir.

Following this, Congress members, led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest outside the Parliament building against suspension of party members from the Lok Sabha. This came even as the Lower House saw repeae