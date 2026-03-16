Suspension of 8 Opposition MPs to be revoked? Matter to come up in Lok Sabha on March 17
The seven Congress MPs and a CPI(M) member were suspended for the entire Budget session over ‘unruly behaviour.’
The decision on the suspension of eight Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) is likely to be withdrawn, people familiar with the matter told HT after a meeting was convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
The suspension, which took place after a resolution was passed by the Lok Sabha in the first part of the Budget Session, might be revoked on Tuesday. The suspended members include Manickam Tagore, Kiran Reddy, Prashant Padole, Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Aujla, S Venkat Raman, and Dean Kuriakose.
The seven Congress MPs and a CPI(M) member were suspended for the entire Budget session over unruly behaviour. The Budget session will conclude on April 2.
Ruling, Oppn MPs agree over Lok Sabha decorum
According to sources, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla called a meeting of all parties, wherein they agreed on revoking the suspension of the eight Opposition MPs.
It was further agreed that no member would walk towards the other side and restrict themselves in the Well of the House, and that members would not cross over to the treasury benches.
There was general consensus regarding members avoiding tearing papers and throwing it towards the Chair, climbing on chairs and tables, and the use of AI-generated posters, sources said. Opposition parties had been urging Birla to revoke the suspensions of the MPs.
Why were the MPs suspended?
The resolution for the suspension of the MPs was moved by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju last month.
Rijiju said that the MPs had thrown papers during an uproar after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sought to quote an article referring to former Army Chief MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir.
Following this, Congress members, led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest outside the Parliament building against suspension of party members from the Lok Sabha. This came even as the Lower House saw repeae
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More