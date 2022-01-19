Suspension of regular international commercial flights extended till Feb 28

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday extended the suspension of regular international commercial flights till February 28.

“The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of February 28, 2022,” said a DGCA circular stated. It added the restriction will not apply to international cargo operations and other flights the DGCA has approved.

The Covid-19 pandemic prompted the suspension of passenger flights in March 2020. International commercial flights resumed from July 2020 under air bubble arrangements, which India has with over two dozen countries. “Flights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected,” said the DGCA circular.

The full resumption of flights was postponed last month after several countries reimposed travel bans in view of the threat from the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The flights were earlier scheduled to fully resume from December 15.