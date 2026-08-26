HT Evening News Brief Aug 26: India slams UN over report, GIVA caves to backlash, Toxic review, Nepal floods
HT Evening News Brief Aug 26: GIVA Jewellery has pulled its Kriti Sanon ad amid growing backlash over her attire, which critics called "against Indian culture".
Good evening. Here's your quick five-minute lap around today's top stories — politics, India, the world, and more.
India slams UN report on racial discrimination as 'politically motivated'
India on Wednesday described as “politically motivated” and “highly malicious” a UN committee’s report on alleged racial discrimination in the country. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said India had participated in the review in a “spirit of constructive engagement”. “During the review, we highlighted India’s constitutional safeguards, robust legal framework, pluralism and sustained efforts to protect disadvantaged communities,” it said. Click here to read more.
HT Exclusive: SC judge wants Rajasthan HC's Acting CJ replaced
Supreme Court judge Justice Sandeep Mehta has urged Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to appoint, “with immediate effect”, a Chief Justice from another state to head the Rajasthan High Court, alleging that its acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma has been misusing his administrative powers and manipulating case listings to favour “rich litigants”. Click here to know more.
GIVA withdraws Kriti Sanon ad after attire row
Deep Dive
GIVA Jewellery has pulled its Kriti Sanon ad amid growing backlash over her attire, which critics called "against Indian culture". The actor had defended her clothing choice in a statement, and also found support in Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Read more here.
Nepal floods: 19 dead, more casualties feared, 105 Indians missing
At least 19 were dead, more casualties were feared, while 105 Indians were missing in flash floods that hit Nepal on Wednesday, damaging roads, bridges and power projects in areas near Tibet, authorities said. Across the border, Tibet reported "major casualties" with some missing in the neighbouring county of Gyirong after a mudslide hit a land crossing between China and Nepal, the Xinhua official news agency said. Track all updates here
Toxic movie review: Yash's film is a soulless nightmare
Toxic's three-hour-14-minute runtime is crammed with fleeting characters, and its 'big reveal' arrives too late to salvage the film, writes Neeshita Nyayapati. Coherence is sacrificed for Yash's larger-than-life persona, as the story dissolves into repetitive bloodbaths — guns, axes, knives — until it's hard to recall why he's even fighting. Read the full review here.
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More