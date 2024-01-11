Swachh Suvekshan 2023: These are the 10 cleanest cities of India. Full list

Indore and Surat were declared the 'cleanest cities' in the country on Thursday with Navi Mumbai maintaining its third position in the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the Central government. Indore bagged its title for the seventh time in a row. A view from Indore.(ANI)

The list also categorised Maharashtra as one of the 'best-performing states' followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

President Droupadi Murmu awarded the winners at an event held in the city. Union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others also attended the event.

Here's a list of the 10 cleanest cities in the country:

Ranking 2023 2022 2021 1 Indore & Surat Indore Indore 2 NA Surat Surat 3 Navi Mumbai Navi Mumbai Vijayawada 4 Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam Navi Mumbai 5 Bhopal Vijayawada NDMC 6 Vijayawada Bhopal Ambikapur 7 NDMC Tirupati Tirupati 8 Tirupati Mysuru Pune 9 Greater Hyderabad NDMC Noida 10 Pune Ambikapur Ujjain

Saswad, located in Maharashtra, has been honoured with the cleanest city award in the category of urban centers with a population of less than 1 lakh. The second and third positions for cleanliness in this category were secured by Patan in Chhattisgarh and Lonavla in Maharashtra, respectively. Meanwhile, Varanasi and Prayagraj were recognized as the cleanest Ganga towns.

Since 2016, the ministry of housing and urban affairs has been conducting Swachh Survekshan, the largest global survey on urban sanitation and cleanliness. This initiative has played a crucial role in promoting a sense of healthy competition among towns and cities, motivating them to enhance their service delivery to citizens and work towards establishing cleaner urban environments.

Starting with a coverage limited to just 73 major cities in 2016, the 'Survekshan' has undergone substantial expansion. The survey now includes a broader scope, reaching 4,477 cities.