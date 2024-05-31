 Swati Maliwal blasts Arvind Kejriwal: ‘He didn’t come to save me, got no help' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Swati Maliwal blasts Arvind Kejriwal: ‘He didn’t come to save me, got no help'

ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2024 10:16 PM IST

“I am very sad because Arvind Kejriwal, who expresses his views on every issue, did not consider it necessary to support me,” said AAP MP Swati Maliwal.

The Aam Adami Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal expressed her disappointment on Friday with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for not supporting her accusations of assault against his aide Bibhav Kumar.

AAP MP Swati Maliwal said she is disappointed with Arvind Kejriwal for not supporting in assault case.( (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times))
AAP MP Swati Maliwal said she is disappointed with Arvind Kejriwal for not supporting in assault case.( (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times))

"I am very sad because Arvind Kejriwal, who expresses his views on every issue, did not consider it necessary to support me, take a stand for me, or address my issue," Maliwal told ANI.

Is Swati Maliwal, 'assaulted' by Arvind Kejriwal's aide, resigning from AAP? Rajya Sabha MP opens up on next move

She said that she and her family are in distress. "I have been working since 2006, without any position or prestige, with passion, selflessness, and honesty," she said.

Swati Maliwal assault case: NCW calls for probe into Arvind Kejriwal's phone records, claims Bibhav called after…

Maliwal recounted the incident where she claimed she was "beaten badly" in Kejriwal's drawing room. "He (Arvind Kejriwal) did not come. No one came to save me," she added.

'Ek bade YouTuber hain…': What Swati Maliwal, Bibhav Kumar argued over assault case in Delhi court

Maliwal also said that an out-of-court trial had unfairly declared her guilty. "To date, he has neither rang me nor come to meet me and he has not helped me anywhere. The entire party and he are standing with Bibhav Kumar at this time. So in such a situation, I am very sad because Arvind Kejriwal, who expresses his views on every issue, did not consider it necessary to support me on my issue, to take a stand for me, or to talk about my issue," Maliwal said.

Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Friday remanded Bibhav Kumar to 14-day judicial custody in connection the case.

Kumar was produced before the court after his three-day police custody, granted on May 28, ended. He was initially arrested by the Delhi Police on May 18 in relation to the case.

News / India News / Swati Maliwal blasts Arvind Kejriwal: ‘He didn’t come to save me, got no help'
