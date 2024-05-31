Swati Maliwal blasts Arvind Kejriwal: ‘He didn’t come to save me, got no help'

The Aam Adami Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal expressed her disappointment on Friday with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for not supporting her accusations of assault against his aide Bibhav Kumar. AAP MP Swati Maliwal said she is disappointed with Arvind Kejriwal for not supporting in assault case.( (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times))

"I am very sad because Arvind Kejriwal, who expresses his views on every issue, did not consider it necessary to support me, take a stand for me, or address my issue," Maliwal told ANI.

She said that she and her family are in distress. "I have been working since 2006, without any position or prestige, with passion, selflessness, and honesty," she said.

Maliwal recounted the incident where she claimed she was "beaten badly" in Kejriwal's drawing room. "He (Arvind Kejriwal) did not come. No one came to save me," she added.

Maliwal also said that an out-of-court trial had unfairly declared her guilty. "To date, he has neither rang me nor come to meet me and he has not helped me anywhere. The entire party and he are standing with Bibhav Kumar at this time. So in such a situation, I am very sad because Arvind Kejriwal, who expresses his views on every issue, did not consider it necessary to support me on my issue, to take a stand for me, or to talk about my issue," Maliwal said.

Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Friday remanded Bibhav Kumar to 14-day judicial custody in connection the case.

Kumar was produced before the court after his three-day police custody, granted on May 28, ended. He was initially arrested by the Delhi Police on May 18 in relation to the case.