New Delhi, Four people, including a Syrian national, have been arrested for their alleged manufacturing and supplying fake cancer or diabetes medicines to international markets, officials on Thursday said. Syrian national among 4 held in Delhi for running fake drug racket

According to the police, Syrian national, Monir Ahamd , used to supply medicines between Turkey, Egypt and India. The other accused were identified as Naveen Arya, , Saurabh Garg and Karan Khaneja .

“With their arrests, police have seized multiple international-brand life savings fake cancer/diabetes medicines worth crores of rupees," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rakesh Paweriya said.

The officer further said that information was developed by the cyber cell of crime branch regarding the sale of spurious and unregistered lifesaving drugs in Delhi NCR area

On April 4, a raid was conducted at Shree Ram International Traders in Bhagirath Palace where stock of various imported drugs along with other trade stock worth almost ₹1.5 crore was found, the officer said.

The stock was seized and it was revealed that the owner of the shop, Arya, was selling spurious lifesaving drugs, the officer said.

"Another raid was conducted at a separate medicine vendor in Daryaganj. During the search, suspicious stock of various imported drugs along with other trade stock worth around ₹2.5 crore were found," the DCP said.

Police said the seized medicines were not authorised for sale and distribution in India.

"During the probe, it was revealed that the syndicate is being operated in connivance with foreign nationals. An information was received that a Syrian national was coming to Delhi for the deal of fake medicines,” the DCP said.

On May 14, a trap was laid at New Delhi Railway Station and Monir Ahmad was apprehended, he DCP.

Monir Ahmad told police that he acted as a carrier to supply the fake medicines between Turkey, Egypt and India and was involved regularly in supplying Turkish and Egyptian medicines to India and Indian medicines to the two countries, the DCP said.

He disclosed about his frequent visits to the medical market in Bhagirath Place and that he used to supply the imported medicines to Naveen Arya, Saurabh Garg and Karan Khaneja, he said.

