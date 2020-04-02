e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tabligi Jamaat chief, in hiding, releases audio message; says he is in self-quarantine

Tabligi Jamaat chief, in hiding, releases audio message; says he is in self-quarantine

The Delhi Police’s crime branch has been conducting raids at several places in the national capital and in Uttar Pradesh since Wednesday to find Tabligi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Khandhlawi.

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An ambulance carries devotees, who had recently attended the religious congregation at Tabligh Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, for Covid-19 tests, in Agartala on April 1.
An ambulance carries devotees, who had recently attended the religious congregation at Tabligh Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, for Covid-19 tests, in Agartala on April 1. (PTI Photo)
         

Tabligi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad Khandhlawi has stated that he will fully support the government in its fight against coronavirus disease Covid-19. This comes soon after an FIR was registered against him in connection with the religious gathering organised at a Markaz (centre) in the Nizamuddin area of the national capital.

“We should avoid gathering at places and follow what the government and law want us to do. It is also our duty to provide support and help to them in these times,” Khandhlawi appealed to members of Jamaat through an audio message posted on the Markaz’s YouTube channel.

“Quarantine yourself, no matter where you are, it is not against Islam or Shariyat,” he added.

 

He is believed to be hiding in an undisclosed location. An audio clip has surfaced in which Khandhlawi purportedly saying he is in self-quarantine. “I am in self-quarantine in Delhi as advised by the doctors and appeal to all Jamaat wherever they are in the country to follow the directives of the law,” Khandhlawi is purportedly saying in the clip.

The Delhi Police’s crime branch has been conducting raids at several places in the national capital and in Uttar Pradesh since Wednesday to find Khandhlawi. So far, raids have been held in three of his residences in Delhi’s Zakir Nagar and Nizamuddin, reported news agency IANS.

Khandhlawi claims to have over 100 crore followers in nearly 200 countries. The Nizamuddin markaz serves as the global headquarters the Jamaat.

His family comes from Kandhla, a place near Shamli district of western Uttar Pradesh, around 80 kilometres away from Delhi.

Deemed as one of the most influential movement in Muslim world, Tablighi Jamaat was established by Maulana Muhammed Ilyas Khandlawi, the great grandfather of Maulana Saad. Tablighi Jamaat was an offshoot of Deoband movement and aims at revival of the true Islam as perceived by the Prophet Mohammed.

tags
top news
PM, in video call with CMs, bats for staggered relaxations after lockdown ends
PM, in video call with CMs, bats for staggered relaxations after lockdown ends
Tabligi Jamaat chief, in hiding, reveals in audio message he is quarantined
Tabligi Jamaat chief, in hiding, reveals in audio message he is quarantined
Covid-19 Updates: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu returns to self isolation
Covid-19 Updates: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu returns to self isolation
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
Covid-19 app, chatbot launched for people in Bihar
Covid-19 app, chatbot launched for people in Bihar
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
Seven-seat Hyundai Creta’s rear section spied for the first time
Seven-seat Hyundai Creta’s rear section spied for the first time
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news