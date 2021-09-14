Tamil is a language of Gods, says Madras high court

The Madras high court observed that every language spoken by people is God’s language, contending that “the country is made to believe that Gods will listen to only the Sanskrit language.”

Hailing Tamil as the “language of Gods,” the Madras high court has said temple consecration should be done reciting Tamil hymns composed by saints like Azhwars and Nayanmars, besides others like Arunagirinathar besides Sanskrit.

A division bench in Madurai of the Madras high court comprising of Justice N Kirubakaran (since retired) and Justice B Pugalendhi, in a recent order, said that across the world, local languages are used for services of worship. “However, in our country, it is made to believe that Sanskrit alone is Gods language and not any other language is equivalent,” the bench said. “No doubt, Sanskrit is an ancient language with enormous ancient literature. The belief is spread in such a way that only if the Sanskrit Vedas are recited, the Gods will listen to the prayers of the devotees. However, every language spoken by the people is God’s language.”

The order was passed on August 19, based on a petition seeking directions to government authorities to conduct the consecration of a temple in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district – Arulmigu Pasupatheshwara Swamy

Tirukovil by chanting Thirumuraikal, Tamil Saiva Manthiram (hymns) and also songs of Saint Amaravathi Aatrangarai Karurar.

The court referred to ancient literature on how Tamil hymns were used in temples. “Tamil is not only one of the earliest ancient languages of the world, but also a ‘Language of Gods’,” the court said. “If God could not understand Tamil, how was it possible for the die-hard devotees, who were committed to worshipping Lord Shiva, Lord Thirumal, Lord Muruga etc., to compose so many hymns in praise of them. Therefore, the theory that God understands only one language cannot be believed.”

Further, using mythical references of the Tamil language to Lord Shiva and Lord Muruga, the court added that it “would only mean that the The Tamil language is connected with Gods”, and that has to be used while performing Kudamuzhuku.” Using Tamil hymns and verses is a long pending demand by devotees as well as Tamil enthusiasts and Dravidian leaders who have ruled the state since 1967. The court’s observations come at a time when it’s often debated whether Sanskrit or Tamil is the oldest language. The DMK which formed the government in May has also been accusing the BJP-led union government of imposing Hindi and Sanskrit as superior languages.

The court directed the state government to form a committee of Tamil scholars, devotees and believers of God to consolidate the important ancient Tamil hymns composed by Saints like Nayanmars and Alwars, Arunagirinathar, Pattinathar and other Siddhars. After a report is filed, the state has been asked to decide on the date, from which Kudamuzhuku would be conducted in Tamil or equal importance is given along with Sanskrit. “The The committee should be reconstituted periodically so that if any other worthy hymns are found, they could also be recited along with other verses which are recited at the time of performing Kudamuzhuku,” the court said and disposed of the matter.