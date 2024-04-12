Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai's manifesto: Know the promises for Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat

Tamil Nadu BJP president and former IPS officer K Annamalai on Friday released party's manifesto for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency from where he is contesting the upcoming polls. At the launch of the manifesto, Annamalai was flanked by BJP Mahila Morcha national president and Coimbatore South legislator, Vanathi Srinivasan, among others. In the manifesto, Annamalai has made a slew of lucrative promises. Tamil Nadu BJP president and former IPS officer K Annamalai on Friday released party's manifesto for the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency from where he is contesting the upcoming polls.

Addressing a press conference, Annamalai said that the party will work to fulfil "100 assurances in 500 days," reported news agency PTI.

"When people bless us, your brother Annamalai will bring Coimbatore on the international map," he said.

Some of the promises made by Annamalai in the manifesto

Establishment of an IIM

Establishment of units of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the city.

Introduction of round-the-clock mobile food vans named after the legendary leader and former Tamil Nadu CM K Kamaraj.

Upgradation of the existing airport as an international terminal

Setting up a cancer treatment centre

Setting up of Navodaya schools

Issues related to Noyyal and Kousika rivers will be addressed

Meanwhile, police informed Friday that a case has been lodged against Annamalai and a few members of his party over an alleged poll campaign time violation.

DMK workers and their allies on Thursday night objected to BJP members campaigning beyond the Election Commission’s stipulated time and this led to a quarrel between the two parties in the Avarampalayam area, police said. A complaint was lodged by a DMK member and Peelamedu police booked cases against four BJP functionaries under various sections of the IPC.

Polling is set to be held in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency on April 19.