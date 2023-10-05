News / India News / Tamil Nadu BJP chief postpones second leg of padayatra to Oct 16 due to ill health

Tamil Nadu BJP chief postpones second leg of padayatra to Oct 16 due to ill health

ByDivya Chandrababu
Oct 05, 2023 02:14 PM IST

The medical bulletin from the hospital said Annamalai was diagnosed with a lower respiratory tract infection with bronchospasm

The next leg of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai’s ‘En Mann En Makkal’ padayatra has been rescheduled to October 16 owing to his ill health. However, the party’s meeting of district secretaries will go as planned on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai. (File Photo)
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai. (File Photo)

The foot march was scheduled to begin on October 6.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The BJP shared on social media platform X a medical bulletin from Chennai-based private hospital Gleneagles Global Health City, which stated that Annamalai was diagnosed with a lower respiratory tract infection with bronchospasm.

Annamalai visited the hospital on October 3 after complaining of cough, breathing difficulty, throat pain, body ache and fatigue.

“The CT Scan showed nodules in basal segment of left lung,” the hospital said. “The provisional diagnosis of the doctor is Lower Respiratory Tract Infection of viral etiology with bronchospasm.”

The BJP leader has been sent back home and advised bed rest for two weeks.

The crucial meeting on Thursday comes close on the heels of the BJP losing a key ally in the state after the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out