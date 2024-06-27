Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin announces international airport in Hosur

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced in the assembly a new international airport in Hosur. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin CM also listed the Dravidian model government achievements in the state.(PTI)

This move is aimed to bring socio-economic development in Hosur, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts, the CM said.

According to ANI, Stalin said that the new airport would cover an area of 2,000 acres managing 30 million passengers annually.

Stalin credited Hosur for attracting major investment in electric vehicles, saying, it is imperative to convert into an important economic zone.

The chief minister also listed his government's achievements.

"Under the Dravidian model government, Tamil Nadu is getting developed in all sectors. Especially very importantly in big industries. Many world industries are looking forward to investing in Tamil Nadu, " said the chief minister of the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government.

Other announcements

A Grand Library and Science Centre in Trichy similar to those in Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore was also announced by Stalin.

"Grand Library and Science Center to be set up in Trichy following the Libraries in Madhurai, Coimbatore," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, a resolution was moved in the state assembly demanding the union government to get started on the census.

The last census in India was in 2011.

Stalin also emphasised the need for caste-based population census this time, reported ANI.

“This kind of census is essential formulate policies to ensure equal rights and opportunities across different sectors such as education, economy, and employment,” the resolution mentioned.

The resolution also urged the Union Government to commence the census work which was due in the year 2021, and a caste-based population census.

(with inputs from ANI)