Anand Mahindra lauds Tiruchirappalli's new airport terminal, tags Civil Aviation Minister

Tiruchirappalli International Airport in Tamil Nadu was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January and was opened for operation on Tuesday. Tiruchirappalli's vibrant culture influenced the new terminal's design. Its facade and magnificent interiors depict various art styles, from Kolam art to the colours of Srirangam Temple and other subject artworks, highlighting India's relationship with other nations. Anand Mahindra's took to X to praise the aesthetic of the Tiruchirappalli airport. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Recently, Mahindra and Mahindra chairman Anand Mahindra took to X to praise the aesthetic of the airport. Not only that, but he also tagged Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu in his post. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra congratulates PM Modi on 3rd term, hopes the new term will prove this)

"Tiruchirappalli's new airport terminal goes live today. Looks wonderful. Especially with the emphasis on local culture & design elements. And I hope the young new minister of civil aviation @rammnk will set new records in the creation of new, modern airports around the country!" wrote Anand Mahindra in his post. He also shared a few pictures of the airport.

This post was shared on June 11. Since being posted, it has gained close to four lakh views. The share also has more than 1,100 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to praise the interior of the airport. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra replies to X user who asked him if he could speak Tamil: ‘Unfortunately most of the…’)

An individual wrote, "That's fantastic news! Tiruchirappalli's new terminal is a shining example of how modern infrastructure can beautifully incorporate local culture. Kudos to the team for this achievement. Looking forward to seeing @rammnk lead the way in revolutionizing India's aviation sector with more such innovative projects!"

A second said, "Great to see modern designs incorporating core local culture and symbols. It's very easy to blend modernity with tradition. Why do we have so many airports built without a soul—without representation of local culture and traditions?"

"It's so heartwarming to see Anand's tweets about our country and its progress. He's always so positive. It's also great to see him mention and encourage our new Civil Aviation minister, Ram Mohan," commented a third.