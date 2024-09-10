Tamil Nadu CM, Pradhan clash over NEP, central funds

Tamil Nadu and the Union government on Monday sparred over the central funds being given to opposition ruled states with Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan rejecting chief minister MK Stalin’s accusation that the “best performing states” were denied funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme as they did not accept the National Education Policy (NEP). Dharmendra Pradhan rejected chief minister MK Stalin’s accusation that the “best performing states” were denied funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme as they did not accept the NEP (PTI)

The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has opposed several facets of the NEP, especially its language policy, as it wanted to continue the two language policy of English and Tamil that has been followed in the state since the 1960s.

“Healthy competition among the states is always welcome in a democracy,” Pradhan posted on X (formerly Twitter). “However, pitting states against each other to make a point, goes against the spirit of the Constitution and the value of a unified India. NEP 2020 was formulated through (a) wide range of consultations and has the collective wisdom of the people of India.”

Pradhan was responding to a post from Stalin on X. “Denying funds to the best-performing states for refusing to bow to the #NEP, while generously rewarding those who are not delivering on the objectives – Is this how the Union BJP Government plans to promote quality education and equity?” Stalin had questioned X on Monday. “I leave it to the wisdom of our nation and our people to decide!”

In response to the post, Pradhan also raised a few questions on Stalin’s “principled” opposition to NEP.

He asked if Stalin was opposing education, conducting exams, textbooks in mother tongue including Tamil. “Are you opposed to the holistic, multi-disciplinary, equitable, futuristic and inclusive framework of NEP?” Pradhan asked. “If not, I urge you to prioritise the interests of the students of Tamil Nadu over your political gains and implement NEP.”

In response to Pradhan’s remarks, DMK spokesperson A Saravanan said: “What the BJP has done is unpardonable. Education is a subject which is in the concurrent list. States have the right to accept or reject a proposal of the Union government in their best interest.

“Withholding funds meant for the state government just because TN does not want the harebrained schemes of the Centre is deplorable...DMK is against Hindi imposition. If the Centre has spent money equal amount for all the languages, then your questions may resonate. But not now. And your advice on regional languages are duplicitous. It is to wipe out English and bring in Hindi,” he said.

Stalin had previously on August 27 written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the release of pending funds for Tamil Nadu.

Stalin said that the Centre appears to be linking the full implementation of the NEP in PM SHRI Schools as a prerequisite for releasing funds under the SS Scheme.

He noted that while funds have been released to states that have signed MoUs, The state’s request to make minor modifications to MoU has not yet been accepted.

Under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, the state is yet to receive the first instalment of ₹573 crore allocated for this year and ₹249 crore from the previous year. Under the scheme, ₹3,586 crore was allocated for Tamil Nadu, with Centre’s share amounting to 60% which is ₹2,152 crore, for 2024-25.