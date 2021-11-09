Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy rainfall for 3 days

Tamil Nadu and some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall between November 9 and 11 under the influence of a low pressure system, which is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal in the next 12 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) daily weather forecast. It adds that light to moderate rainfall may persist in the above mentioned region for one more day following the intense downpour. It also predicts light to moderate rainfall over Kerala during the same period.

There is a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is likely to lead to the formation of the low pressure system, which is likely to move northwestwards before it concentrates further into a depression and reaches the coast of Tamil Nadu by early morning on November 11, the weather bulletin states.

The low pressure system will lead to rough conditions in the Bay of Bengal and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea off Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh coasts till November 11, according to the bulletin. IMD has also said that the rains under the influence of the system may reduce visibility, lead to traffic jams due to water-logging, and some damage to vulnerable structures. The met department has also suggested restricting recreational activities near the coast.

The depression over the Arabian Sea, which was moving away from the Indian landmass, has weakened to a low pressure area. Fishermen have still been warned to stay out of the water till Tuesday evening.

The forecast also states that the minimum temperatures across the country are unlikely to drop over the next three days. After that, it will gradually drop by 2-3 degree Celsius over the next two days in northwest India and Madhya Pradesh and increase by the same in East India.