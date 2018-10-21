Tamil Nadu government spent Rs 1 crore on Jayalalithaa’s funeral

The Tamil Nadu government spent Rs 99.33 lakh for the funeral ceremony of former chief minister Jayalalithaa in December 2016, an RTI response has revealed.

The government’s response came amidst an inquiry over the death of the former AIADMK supremo as many in the party, including deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, had raised suspicions.

Even as the inquiryby justice (retd) A Arumugasamy commission was on, one Syed Thameem of Madurai filed an RTI petition seeking details of the death.

Responding to a question on the money spent for the funeral ceremony, the state public information officer said, “The state government had spent Rs.99.33 lakh for Jayalalithaa’s funeral.”

When Thameem asked about the money spent on Jayalalithaa’s treatment in Apollo hospital, the officer said that the “TN government has not spent on her treatment”.

To another question, he confirmed that Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016, as rumours had suggested that she had died much earlier, but the authorities had announced it late.

The officer also asked the petitioner to ask Tamil Nadu legislative assembly secretary to know who is getting the benefits of the MLA pension of Jayalalithaa.

The justice (retd) Arumugasamy commission has questioned more than 100 people so far.

First Published: Oct 21, 2018 16:46 IST