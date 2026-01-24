Anti-corruption vow in Tamil Nadu, a Sabarimala promise in Kerala: Modi draws battle lines ahead of polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday embarked on a high-octane campaign across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, intensifying outreach, targeting incumbent state governments and highlighting National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led initiatives in the two poll-bound states where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to make inroads. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering during a public rally, in Madhuranthakam on Friday. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery )

Modi kicked off his southern tour from Thiruvananthapuram, launching an all-out attack on the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), accusing them of trapping Kerala in a web of “corruption, misgovernance and dangerous politics of appeasement”.

“Their flags and symbols may be different, but their politics and agenda remain the same... You have to choose a new pro-people and pro-good governance administration,” he said during a rally at the Putharikandam Maidan after holding a roadshow.

During his Kerala visit, Modi also flagged off four new trains and unveiled a slew of development projects at an event attended by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. He also laid the foundation stone for a CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub and launched the PM SVANidhi Credit Card — a UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility.

Modi accused the CPI(M)-led ruling alliance of creating hurdles in the implementation of central government schemes to serve its own interests.

“They are obstructing the implementation of the next phase of the PM Awas Yojana (Urban) and causing delays in the provision of piped water… They are preventing underprivileged children from accessing modern schools... Such anti-poor actions by the LDF warrant a strong response,” the PM said.

He also attacked the chief minister Vijayan-led government over the Sabarimala gold case, accusing it of tarnishing the traditions of Lord Ayyappa. “Gold has been stolen from God. As soon as a BJP government is formed, the culprits will be put in jail. This is Modi’s guarantee,” he said.

In his address, Modi referred to the Congress as “MMC” -- Muslim League Maoist Congress – and said it was important to remain vigilant against it. “The Congress party lacks a developmental agenda. Today, it has adopted positions that are more Communist than those of the Maoists and more communal than the Muslim League. In Kerala, the Congress is actively promoting hardline elements,” he alleged

The BJP has historically struggled in Kerala’s electoral landscape, which is dominated by the LDF and the UDF. Its lone assembly election victory was in Nemom constituency in 2016. It won its first Lok Sabha seat from Thrissur in 2024. It has fared relatively better in local body elections, with its most significant victory coming this year in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, which it won for the first time.

Modi alluded to the BJP’s victory in Thiruvananthapuram , saying it would serve as a catalyst for the party’s growth in the state. He recalled that the BJP’s rise to power in Gujarat started with winning the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in 1987 and said the same will happen in Kerala. “Our journey began in one city in Gujarat, and similarly, in Kerala, our beginnings have started with a single city. I believe this demonstrates that the people of Kerala are beginning to place their trust in the BJP, connecting with us in the same way Gujarat once did,” the PM said.

BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram mayor VV Rajesh, state BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and NDA convener Tushar Vellappally shared the stage with Modi.

The CPI(M) and Congress rejected Modi’s charges. Vijayan accused BJP affiliates of attacking principles of the Constitution. “Across India, the secular fabric of our nation is under sustained attack. This coordinated attempt to undermine constitutional democracy and impose the Sangh Parivar’s communal politics must be firmly resisted

The Congress accused the BJP of trying to polarise Kerala. “Yet another speech where it became clear that PM Modi and BJP don’t understand Kerala and are desperately struggling to find relevance... He resorted to his usual communal drivel, in a failed attempt to polarise a state proud of its pluralism,” senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said.

Tamil Nadu push After Kerala, Modi reached Maduranthakam, about 87 km from Chennai, where he targeted the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu, accusing it of large-scale corruption, failing to maintain law and order and promoting dynastic politics.

Modi coined the abbreviation “CMC” to target the DMK, accusing it of promoting graft and lawlessness. “The DMK is CMC -- a Corruption, Mafia, Crime promoting government. The people of Tamil Nadu have made up their mind to uproot DMK. We will rid Tamil Nadu of corruption. The countdown for the DMK government has begun,” he said.

Modi’s maiden visit to the state in the poll year turned into an NDA show of strength with top leaders from the key alliance parties --- AIADMK chief and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran, and PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss— in attendance. The AIADMK is leading the NDA in the state.

Lashing out at the DMK over the Madurai lamp-lighting row, Modi said the ruling party even insulted the judiciary for vote bank politics, putting even Tamil culture at stake. “DMK and its allies did not even spare the courts to appease their vote bank. If there is the biggest enemy of Tamil culture, it’s the DMK. They wanted to betray Lord Murugan,” he added.

He was referring to the controversy surrounding the lighting of a lamp atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai. On December 1, the Madras high court permitting the lighting of the lamp. The Tamil Nadu government defied the order, inviting contempt proceedings. A division bench of the Madras High Court later upheld the ruling and declared that the hilltop, the ancient stone pillar (Deepathoon or lamp pillar), the temple, and the surrounding lands belonged to the temple, and that any contrary claim would amount to trespass.

During his speech, Modi also invoked former AIADMK chief and chief minister J Jayalalithaa, contrasting her efforts to control crime with what he described as the DMK’s failures. “The worst impact of crime can be seen on women. Selvi J Jayalalithaa worked to control crime, but today, women feel unsafe. I urge women to bring the NDA government, which will ensure your safety,” he said.

DMK president and chief minister MK Stalin said the BJP won’t succeed in improving its showing in the state. “The double engine that the PM talks about will not run in Tamil Nadu... Tamil Nadu has achieved historical growth by overcoming all the obstacles created by the BJP government at the Centre,” he posted on X.

The BJP has historically struggled to establish itself as a major electoral force in Tamil Nadu, a state dominated by Dravidian parties such as the DMK and AIADMK. The party has traditionally relied on alliances rather than an independent vote base, with limited success in assembly elections. It contested the 2021 assembly polls in alliance with the AIADMK, winning four of the 20 seats it contested in the 234-member assembly.

Modi said the people had made up their mind to oust the DMK and that an NDA government would soon be formed in Tamil Nadu. “Tamil Nadu wants freedom from DMK’s misgovernance. Tamil Nadu now wishes for a BJP-NDA governance.”

The question of a coalition government has emerged as a point of difference between the AIADMK and the BJP, with senior AIADMK leaders in the past maintaining that the party would secure a majority and form the government on its own.

Speaking before Modi, EPS said that in the last four-and-a-half years, the DMK government had given people only pain and corruption in every department. “This is the last election for DMK. This election will stop dynastic politics and corruption. PM Modi is by our side. Our alliance will be victorious,” he said.

BJP’s local unit hailed Modi’s event. “Prime Minister Modi has successfully launched our assembly election campaign. NDA partners attended the event along with their cadres, making it a highly successful campaign. The countdown for the DMK government has begun,” said Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP MLA from Tamil Nadu.