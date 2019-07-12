Tamil Nadu man ‘beaten up’ over beef soup post

Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district police on Friday registered a case against four men for allegedly attacking a 24-year-old Muslim who posted photos of himself consuming beef soup on Facebook.

Mohamed Fisan of Poravacherry village, near Nagapattinam, has a Facebook account under the name Poraali - struggler, police said.

“When he went to his relative’s house in Kalpakkam, he had consumed beef soup. Then he posted a photo of it on Facebook on Thursday with comments glorifying beef. It triggered an angry response from a group of Hindu men in his village,” said police.The four men who attacked Fisan were identified as N Dhinesh Kumar (28), R Agathian (29) A Ganesh Kumar (27) and M Mohankumar (28).

Fisan was admitted to district Government Hospital, Nagapattinam. Following the incident, tension erupted in Poravacherry, where relatives and friends of Fisan took to the streets demanding action against the attackers.

Based on complaint by Fisan, Kilvelur police on Friday detained the four men. After preliminary investigation, police registered a case against the suspects under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.

The accused were produced before the Nagapattinam district court ,which remanded them to police custody until 26 July.

