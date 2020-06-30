e-paper
Tamil Nadu pushes Gujarat to 2nd spot in annual fish production

Tamil Nadu pushes Gujarat to 2nd spot in annual fish production

The CMFRI said eight cyclonic storms in and around the country last year of which six were severe cyclones (Fani in April, Vayu in June, Hika in September, Kyarr in October, Maha in Oct-Nov and Bulbul in Oct-Nov) affected the fishing calendar, especially affecting the western coast badly.

india Updated: Jun 30, 2020 19:44 IST
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Ramesh Babu | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Recurring cyclonic storms and netting of huge quantities of non-edible fish items are main reasons for relatively low catch in 2019.
Recurring cyclonic storms and netting of huge quantities of non-edible fish items are main reasons for relatively low catch in 2019. (AFP File Photo )
         

Tamil Nadu has overtaken Gujarat to occupy the top spot in annual fish production even as the country’s marine production registered a marginal increase of 2.1% in 2019 compared to the previous year, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has said.

Recurring cyclonic storms and netting of huge quantities of non-edible fish items are main reasons for relatively low catch last year, said the premier marine research body headquartered in Kochi.

The country netted a total of 3.56 million tonne last year (in 2018, it was 3.49 m t), said the annual marine fish landing report of the CMFRI. Tamil Nadu grabbed the first position with 7.75 lakh tonne followed by Gujarat (7.49 lakh t), which was numero uno for many years while Kerala (5.44 lakh t) retained its third position.

Another major highlight of the study is that Indian mackerel, which was in the first spot in 2018, suffered a setback with its landings declining by 43% and the slot was occupied by red- toothed triggerfish (2.74 lakh t) which has little demand in domestic market and is mostly caught for feeding mills. Ribbon fish (2.19 lakh t) is in second spot followed by cephalopod (2.18 lakh t). Oil sardine, cheap and best, is not in the first five slots.

While states like West Bengal (55%), Andhra Pradesh (34%), Odisha (14.5%), Karnataka (11%) and Tamil Nadu (10.4%) recorded increase in landings, catch decreased in Maharashtra (32%), Goa (44%) and Kerala (15.4%) compared to the previous year. Kerala suffered a significant drop of 15.4% in landings during the last year with a total landing of 5.44 lakh tonnes. Sharp decline in the catch of oil sardine and mackerel, the two major resources in the state, contributed to poor landings, said the report.

The CMFRI said eight cyclonic storms in and around the country last year of which six were severe cyclones (Fani in April, Vayu in June, Hika in September, Kyarr in October, Maha in Oct-Nov and Bulbul in Oct-Nov) affected the fishing calendar, especially affecting the western coast badly.

The estimated value of fish landings in the country last year was Rs 60,881 crore with 15.6% increase over 2018. The Fishery Resources Assessment Division of the CMFRI estimated the annual marine fish landings through its online data collection system, said CMFRI Director Dr A Gopalakrishnan. In world marine fish production the country is ranked third after China and Indonesia.

