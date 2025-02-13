Tamil Nadu Police JCP suspended for alleged harassment of female constable: Report

Tamil Nadu Police have suspended a Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), who allegedly harassed a female constable. Representational Image

The action against D Magesh Kumar, JCP (Traffic-North) was taken following a complaint from the constable, who is posted with the traffic department, The Times of India reported.

The constable had lodged her complaint with Tamil Nadu's Director General of Police (DGP), Shankar Jiwal, who subsequently placed Kumar under suspension, the report added.

The complaint has now been referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), headed by senior officer Seema Agarwal for further inquiry and possible registration of cases.

Kumar, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer, was handling Traffic-South until December 2024 before being transferred to his current role.

He had reportedly been on medical leave for the past week.

Recent cases of crimes against women in Tamil Nadu

In December last year, a second-year engineering student of the prestigious Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted inside the campus; the suspect, identified as Ganesekaran, ran a roadside stall in a neighbourhood near the institute.

Earlier this month, a 36-year-old pregnant woman was thrown out of a moving train in Coimbatore for allegedly resisting a rape attempt.

Also in February, three teachers from a government school reportedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old student. All three accused were sent to a 15-day police remand after being arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.