Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tamil Nadu Police JCP suspended for alleged harassment of female constable: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 13, 2025 04:08 PM IST

The complainant had lodged her complaint with Tamil Nadu's DGP, Shankar Jiwal.

Tamil Nadu Police have suspended a Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), who allegedly harassed a female constable.

Representational Image
Representational Image

The action against D Magesh Kumar, JCP (Traffic-North) was taken following a complaint from the constable, who is posted with the traffic department, The Times of India reported.

The constable had lodged her complaint with Tamil Nadu's Director General of Police (DGP), Shankar Jiwal, who subsequently placed Kumar under suspension, the report added.

The complaint has now been referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), headed by senior officer Seema Agarwal for further inquiry and possible registration of cases.

Kumar, a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officer, was handling Traffic-South until December 2024 before being transferred to his current role.

He had reportedly been on medical leave for the past week.

Recent cases of crimes against women in Tamil Nadu

In December last year, a second-year engineering student of the prestigious Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted inside the campus; the suspect, identified as Ganesekaran, ran a roadside stall in a neighbourhood near the institute.

Earlier this month, a 36-year-old pregnant woman was thrown out of a moving train in Coimbatore for allegedly resisting a rape attempt.

Also in February, three teachers from a government school reportedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old student. All three accused were sent to a 15-day police remand after being arrested under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On