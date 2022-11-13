No relief: Red alert in parts of Tamil Nadu, Chennai waterlogged | Videos

Chennai and several other parts of Tamil Nadu are yet to get respite from rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more downpours accompanied by thunderstorms on Sunday. The Met department has also issued a red alert in parts of the southern state.

In latest visuals shared by news agency ANI, rain has been battering Chennai and many of its neighbouring regions since morning. Many of these areas are inundated owing to heavy rainfall since Friday,

Schools have been directed to stay shut in various districts, including Tiruvallur, Madurai, Sivaganga and Kancheepuram. In Madurai, Kancheepuram and Trivallur, colleges have also been asked to stay closed due to incessant rainfall.

Furthermore, the IMD has issued flood alert in Sivaganga, Dindigul, Theni and Ramanathapuram districts. An officer from the Vaigam Dam site in Theni told ANI that 4,230 cubic feet of excess water has been discharged as a measure.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Places across Chennai receive moderate to heavy rainfall, visuals from Koyambedu that is experiencing heavy rainfall.



As per IMD's forecast, Chennai to experience thunderstorm with rain today. pic.twitter.com/ZLAcjqxFnJ — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

The IMD had earlier stated that a cyclonic circulation was over Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood, and a trough was running from this system to north interior Karnataka in lower and middle tropospheric levels. It also stated that a depression had formed in Bay of Bengal and is likely to move towards the southern state and Puducherry coast as an intense depression owing to which coastal areas of both the places are likely to witness heavy showers till November 15.

According to the weather department's latest bulletin, the low pressure area now lies over southeast and adjoining eastcentral Arabian Sea off north Kerala coast. Under this influence, heavy rainfall has been forecast in isolated parts of Tamil Nadu throughout the day.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Flood alert issued for Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts. 4,230 cubic feet of excess water discharged from Vaigai Dam in Theni: Dam Officer pic.twitter.com/DFTHHl7FbS — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2022

Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu have been grappling severe rainfall woes since the start of this month. On November 1, Chennai recorded 8.4cm rainfall, which was the highest downpour the city has witnessed in 30 years. The showers have resulted in heavily waterlogged streets, inundation of roads, traffic snarls and even claimed two lives.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai had announced the onset of northeast monsoon in Tamil Nadu on October 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON