News / India News / Tamil Nadu: Seven people fined 50,000 each for hunting spotted deer in Hosur

Tamil Nadu: Seven people fined 50,000 each for hunting spotted deer in Hosur

ANI |
Dec 26, 2023 07:11 AM IST

The forest department received information that a spotted deer was found dead in a public pond at Zuzuwadi village near Hosur.

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 26 (ANI): Seven people were fined 50,000 each for allegedly hunting spotted deer and selling the meat, Denkanikottai Forest Department said.

The accused were identified as Chellappan (65), Ramraj (31), Rajiv (31), Nagaraj (28), Sivarajkumar (31), Mariyappan (65) and an 18-year-old boy.

The forest department received information that a spotted deer was found dead in a public pond at Zuzuwadi village near Hosur. After this, the forest department went to the area to recover the body of the spotted deer.

Before the forest department could reach there, the accused, without informing the forest department, removed the body of the spotted deer and dismembered it. It came to light in the investigation of the forest department that they had hunted the spotted deer.

After this, the forest department caught the seven people and fined them 50 thousand rupees each.

The forest department has warned all of them that if they hunt wild animals or possess wild animal-related items, strict action will be taken under the Wildlife Act. (ANI)

