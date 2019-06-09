Tamil Nadu youth arrested for objectionable pics with Thanjavur sculptures

Tamil Nadu’s Trichy police arrested a 28-year-old youth for posting obscene pictures he had got clicked with sculptures of women at thousand-year-old Thanjavur Brihadeeswara temple (big temple) complex. The youth was arrested on Saturday

Police sources reveal, the act of sacrilege came to light when the accused, Mujibur Rahman posted the objectionable pictures & selfies on Facebook. Rahman is seen kissing, hugging & touching –inappropriately some female idols and sculptures at Thanjavur Temple.

“Rahman hails from Othakkadai area of Madurai. Currently, he is residing and working as a food delivery boy in Trichy. As he wanted to celebrate; he went to the nearby ancient town of Thanjavur Wednesday. There, he visited King Raja Raja Chola built Brahideeswara Temple -better known as ‘the big temple’. In the temple, he took the controversial pictures with the women sculptures,” said Trichy police.

In his Facebook post, Rahman also put in a comment suggesting that the sculptures should be covered in ‘shawls’. It might be recalled that Tamil Nadu government has ordered it’s women staff to compulsorily wear shawls when wearing ‘Chudidaar’ dresses.

Rahman’s Facebook post enraged devotees and historians alike, complaints also poured in from other sections of the society following which Trichy Cantonment police booked Rahman and a special team headed by Trichy City Corporation Police Commissioner Amalraj was formed to nab the accused.

Rahman was booked under IPC section 295 for injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class and 295 A- deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs.

“Finally, we got him on Saturday afternoon and he was sent to Trichy Central Prison under judicial custody,” said a police officer with Cantonment police station Trichy.

In another case of uproar over alleged inappropriate social media posts, many Instagram users hit out at Tamil actress Yashika Aannand and actor turned politician, MNM chief Kamal Haasan.

Followers disapprove Haasan hosting ‘Big Boss’ fame Yashika Aannand - who had uploaded some ‘objectionable’ photos on the Instagram. In the photos, Yashika was seen wearing an ethnic open-front long-skirt while standing next to Lord Vignesh’s idol.

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 12:15 IST