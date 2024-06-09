TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu takes oath as youngest minister in Modi 3.0 Cabinet

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu took oath as Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu(File photo)

The TDP MP from Andhra's Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency is the youngest-ever Minister in Modi Cabinet 3.0.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The son of senior TDP leader and former Union Minister Yerran Naidu, Rammohan Naidu, is 36 years old. Three-time MP Ram Mohan Naidu has been representing Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh since 2014.

ALSO READ| Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0: Full list of Union ministers

Ram Mohan Naidu has broken his father's record by becoming the youngest Cabinet Minister in the NDA coalition, continuing a legacy. His father, Yerran Naidu, was the youngest Minister in 1996 at the age of 39.

Ram Mohan Naidu also served as the national general secretary of the TDP and was the party's floor leader in the outgoing Lok Sabha. He was honoured with the Sansad Ratna Award in 2020 for his extraordinary performance as an MP.

He said on Sunday that his party has not put forth any demands so far with its National Democratic Alliance ally BJP as he confirmed the party's poll promise to preserve Muslim quota reservation in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, on TDP getting a cabinet berth, Ram Mohan Naidu said, "After a long time, TDP will have a Union Minister. We are very happy. We have the undivided attention of the Central government."

ALSO READ| Anand Mahindra congratulates PM Modi on 3rd term, hopes the new term will prove this

He further highlighted the party's vision to bring development to Andhra Pradesh and ensure the welfare of Telugu people across Andhra and Telangana.

"Our vision has always been to develop Andhra. We will work for the Telugu people wherever they are, in Andhra or Telangana. We have been chosen with a good mandate. We are hoping to bring development to Andhra with the help of Narendra Modi," he said."We have no demand so far. Our relations are so strong that we will take a decision only after holding proper discussions. There will be no change in our stand on the reservation," he added.

Earlier on May 5, Chandrababu Naidu had told reporters that the party has been supporting a four per cent reservation for Muslims and that they will continue to do so.

TDP this morning confirmed that the party will get two Cabinet berths--one Cabinet Minister and one Minister of State in the BJP-led NDA dispensation at the Centre, which will be swearing-in today.