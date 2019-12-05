e-paper
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali

Sarabjit Kaur, a teacher at Knowledge Bus Global School in Kharar town, was parking her two-wheeler outside the school at 7.45 am when a man shot her thrice. Her daughter ran away in panic.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2019 17:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
An eyewitness, Inderjit Singh, said a man wearing a shawl had been roaming outside the school since morning. (Representative photo)
An eyewitness, Inderjit Singh, said a man wearing a shawl had been roaming outside the school since morning. (Representative photo)
         

A 35-year-old teacher was shot dead in front of her five-year-old daughter outside her school in Mohali on Thursday morning.

Sarabjit Kaur, a teacher at Knowledge Bus Global School in Kharar town, was parking her two-wheeler outside the school at 7.45 am when a man shot her thrice. Her daughter ran away in panic.

Police said Sarbjit stayed in a rented apartment with her daughter at SBP Society, about 2 km from the school in Kharar.

An eyewitness, Inderjit Singh, said a man wearing a shawl had been roaming outside the school since morning.

Sarabjit taught French and Punjabi at the school since this April. The school declared a holiday for the day after the incident.

Police said they were looking at all angles to establish a motive for the crime.

The teacher had divorced her husband after discovering during her stay in France that the man was already married and had a daughter.

Kharar town in Mohali had been in the news this year after drug inspector Neha Shoree was shot dead at her office in the town on March 29 by a chemist, who later committed suicide by shooting himself.

The drug inspector’s father Captain Kailash Kumar Shoree (retd) last month moved the Punjab and Haryana high court last month complaining that the police had neither completed the investigation nor informed the family about progress in its investigation despite repeated requests.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had asked the state police to ensure a speedy probe after the sensational murder.

