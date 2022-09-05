Home / India News / Teachers’ Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with national awardees

Teachers’ Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with national awardees

india news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 09:31 AM IST

Teachers’ Day has been celebrated on September 5 since 1962 in memory of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second president, who was known for his contribution to education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
ByDisha Kumari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with a group of school teachers from across the country at his residence on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Monday.

The interaction will take place after President Droupadi Murmu will decorate them with national awards at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan. Among the 45 awardees, two teachers from Uttarakhand and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands will be awarded under the special category for differently-abled teachers.

The event will be telecast live on the Doordarshan and Swayam Prabha channels of the Union education ministry.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s office said the purpose of awards is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers “who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education, but also enriched the lives of their students.”

Teachers’ Day has been celebrated on September 5 since 1962 in memory of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second president, who was known for his contribution to education.

The Union education ministry has been organising a function annually to recognise the best teachers in the country on the occasion.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out