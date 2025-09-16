Search
Tue, Sept 16, 2025
PM's charge over infiltration was 'diversionary tactics', claims Tejashwi ahead of Bihar polls

Published on: Sept 16, 2025 04:13 pm IST

He questioned the NDA's effectiveness over 20 years adding that they are failing in governance, emphasizing INDIA bloc's commitment to education and jobs.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fulminations against infiltration in Bihar were "diversionary tactics" ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly wondered if the ruling dispensation has been able to identify a single infiltrator in Bihar.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times file photo)
Yadav was asked to comment on the PM's speech at a rally in Purnea a day ago, when the opposition party was charged with "shielding and defending" infiltrators.

The PM had also asserted that infiltration led to a "demographic crisis" and left common people "worried about the honour of their sisters and daughters".

Yadav, whose party is immensely popular among the minorities, said, "Let us, for a moment, assume that there are infiltrators in Bihar. Then the question arises, what have you (Modi) been doing all along? You have been in power for 11 years. Besides, you (BJP-led NDA) have been ruling the state for 20 years."

The leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly wondered if the ruling dispensation has been able to identify a single infiltrator in Bihar.

"I must point out that it is a bogey they had similarly raised in Jharkhand last year when assembly polls were underway there. Now they have forgotten about that," Yadav claimed.

The former Deputy CM alleged, "The issue of infiltration is raised as diversionary tactics. The NDA realises its failure in providing good governance, ensuring that people had jobs, education, health care, and their grievances were quickly and effectively redressed."

He also claimed that the INDIA bloc will "defeat the NDA in the polls".

"We will form a government that ensures 'padhaai', 'dawaai', 'kamaai', 'sunwaai' aur 'karwaai' (education, medicines, jobs, grievance redressal and taking measures to resolve issues). I am starting Bihar Adhikar Yatra with this very message", the RJD leader added.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
