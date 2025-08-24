Tejashwi advises 'elder brother' Chirag to get married, Rahul Gandhi says ‘applies to me as well’ | Watch

In an unusual departure from political discourse, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi turned a press conference in Bihar on Sunday into a moment of light-hearted banter over marriage. Tejashwi Yadav’s marriage advice to Chirag Paswan draws playful response from Rahul Gandhi(Screengrab from YouTube/@Indian National Congress)

Responding to a question about Lok Janshakti Party leader Chirag Paswan, Tejashwi said, “Chirag Paswan is not today’s issue… nor is the public asking about him… But we would definitely advise Chirag Paswan that he is elder brother to me, he should get married as soon as possible.”

Rahul Gandhi, who was seated alongside him, quickly added with a smile, “That applies to me as well.”

The exchange continued when Tejashwi remarked, “Papa (Lalu Yadav) has been saying this for a long time.” To which Rahul laughed and responded, “Yes, talks are going on.”

'Voter Adhikar Yatra' enters eighth day

The lighter exchange came after Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav resumed their Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Purnea district earlier in the day.

The two leaders rode motorcycles as part of the march, which is being carried out by Opposition parties to protest against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state.

Addressing the media in Araria during the yatra, Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“In Bihar, SIR is an institutionalised way for vote theft. Lakhs of voters' names were deleted; the Opposition is complaining, but the BJP has not complained even once because there is a partnership between the Election Commission, the Election Commissioner and the BJP,” news agency ANI quoted Rahul as saying.

Rahul asserted that the Opposition would not allow elections in Bihar to be “stolen.”

Echoing Rahul’s criticism, Tejashwi Yadav accused the poll panel of siding with the ruling party.

“Election Commission has become 'Godi Commission' now and is working like the BJP's cell. Rahul Gandhi and I have embarked on this Yatra to save democracy, the Constitution and the right to vote. On the ground level, even in villages, EC's credibility is over,” he said.

The 16-day yatra will cover 1,300 km across 20 districts and conclude in Patna on September 1. Opposition leaders have alleged that the SIR is an attempt at “vote chori” (vote theft).