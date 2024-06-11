Tejashwi Yadav reacts to Mohan Bhagwat's remark on Manipur violence, says…

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday reacted to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark on Manipur, saying the latter's statement has come ‘late’.



“PM has always been silent, not just on Manipur, but also on farmers, wrestlers who were molested... He (Mohan Bhagwat) spoke but it's late,” the former Bihar deputy chief minister was quoted by PTI as saying.



Yadav's remarks are in response to the statement by Bhagwat, who expressed concern over the situation in Manipur for the past one year. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

"Manipur is waiting for peace for the last one year. There was peace in Manipur 10 years ago. It felt like gun culture had finished there. But the state has suddenly seen violence. The situation in Manipur will have to be considered with priority. There is need to get over election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation," Bhagwat said.



“The unrest either got triggered or was triggered, but Manipur is burning and people are facing its extreme heat,” the RSS chief added.

At least 200 people have lost their lives while thousands displaced after violence erupted between Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur last year. Fresh violence has been reported from Jiribam over the past few days.



On Monday, Manipur chief minister Biren Singh's advance security convoy was ambushed by suspected militants in Kangpokpi district, leaving one person injured.

The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district when it came under attack around 10.30 am near Kotlen village along a stretch of National Highway-53, they said. Multiple gunshots were fired at the vehicles of the security forces, who retaliated, a police officer told PTI.



“It is very unfortunate and highly condemnable. It's an attack on the chief minister, which means a direct attack on the people of the state. The state government has to do something...we will take a decision,” the chief minister said.