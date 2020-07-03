Tejashwi Yadav’s apology for ‘mistakes’ during RJD rule in Bihar election stunt: BJP 

india

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 23:50 IST

Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar on Friday dismissed it as an “election stunt” the apology sought by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for “mistakes that might have happened” during his party’s 15-year-rule.

Assembly elections in Bihar are due later this year.

On Thursday, Tejashwi had said his party was in power for 15 years and there could have been some mistakes made.

“ I seek forgiveness if our government made some mistakes during its 15-year rule. I was very young then and I do not know much about it. But I want to remind all that RJD chief Lalu Prasad ushered in social justice and nobody can deny it,” he said while addressing workers at the party office in Patna.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) have often called the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s reign as ‘jungle raj’. Tejashwi, on the other hand, has been seeking to corner the ruling alliance on “unabated migration, unemployment and other unfulfilled promises during 15 years of Nitish Kumar’s rule.

Reacting to Tejashwi’s remarks, BJP state spokesperson Nikhil Anand called it an “election stunt”.

“ Tejashwi seeking pardon for past mistakes in RJD rule is just an election stunt and a makeover attempt but people of Bihar will not fall in this trap. Just like the people of India will never forgive China and Pakistan for their anti -India activities and Congress would not be forgiven for Sikh riots and ruining Kashmir, people of Bihar will never forgive RJD for its mistakes,” Anand said.

State minister and senior JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar said the leader of the opposition should now acknowledge that his father and RJD chief Lalu Yadav and mother Rabri Devi were failures administratively and politically as they headed the government.

“Tejashwi should now say who is responsible for the RJD government’s mistakes,” he said.

“Tejashwi talks of ushering economic development. Isn’t he himself facing charges of corruption? The so-called claim of RJD of strengthening social justice is also a sham as several massacres took place during its government in which people from weaker sections were killed,” Kumar added.