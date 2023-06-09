Telangana CM KCR announces hike in pension for the physically challenged

Telangana chief minister Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced a hike of ₹1,000 per month in the pension for physically challenged persons. Announcing this at a public meeting in Mancherial, the CM said the physically challenged people in the state would now get Rs. 4,116 per month. KCR added that the BRS government stood for welfare and aimed to expand the Singareni coal mining activity. (HT)

KCR added that the BRS government stood for welfare and aimed to expand the Singareni coal mining activity in all the mineral reserves in the state. KCR accused the Congress and BJP of trying to trim the collieries for their vested interests.

While the Congress sold 49 per cent of the company share to the Centre, the BJP is trying to dump it further by contemplating a privatisation mode, he alleged. Stating that the mining unit under Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is forging ahead with profits, he reasoned that post the creation of a separate Telangana state, the company has been garnering huge revenue which touched ₹2,164 crores this year.

Maintaining that the mining of coal is helping thermal power produce to expand, the CM said that the three hundred billion tonnes of coal production would support the thermal power sector to meet the challenges on the power supply front. “BRS' aim in the country is to make the power supply system a positive point and viable to suffice the country needs," he declared.

The governments at the Centre were trying to rely on coal imports from other countries whereas the coal mining in the country will suffice the requirements, he said. KCR also detailed the salient features of the Dharani portal and mentioned how the portal was useful for farmers to get the benefit of protecting his land.

On the controversial comments of the Congress leaders about the dumping of Dharani portal in Bay of Bengal, the chief minister made a clarion call to the public to dump those leaders in Bay of Bengal if they continue to make similar statements.

The chief minister spoke about the welfare programmes such as Dalit Bandhu, BC welfare programme for artisans, sheep rearing scheme and cautioned the people not to fall prey to the gimmicks and false promises of other parties.

State ministers Vemula Prashant Reddy, Indrakaran Reddy, Koppula Eeshwar, Gangula Kamalakar , chief whip Balka Suman, MP Santhosh Rao, MLCs, MLA Divakar Rao and other corporation chairpersons attended the public meeting .

Earlier, KCR inaugurated the integrated collectorate complex in Mancherial. He detailed how the government was employee-friendly and how the schemes and service matters were streamlined in the government services.

He also launched the second phase of the sheep rearing scheme and the one lakh rupee support to artisan families. The CM then laid the foundation stone for the palm oil industry and inaugurated the BRS district office during the visit to Mancherial.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail