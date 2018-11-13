Telangana Congress first list leaves many unhappy, triggers protests, exits

Congress’s first list naming 65 candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections has triggered protests from unhappy aspirants, who have either quit the party or plan to contest as independents. Some have even rushed to Delhi to pressure the high command to ensure their re-nomination.

The dissatisfaction comes as Congress has tried to accommodate leaders from alliance partners, especially TDP and Telangana Jana Samithi, among others.The party high command is set to release a second list in a day or two.

Former Pradesh Congress Committee president Ponnala Lakshmaiah was shocked to find his name missing as his constituency Jangaon was allotted to Telangana Jana Samithi president M Kodandaram.

He took the first flight to New Delhi on Tuesday morning to pressure party high command to make changes in the seat sharing with the alliance partner and ensure his re-nomination from Jangaon.

“I have been in politics for the last 35 years and a strong loyalist of the Congress. Denial of ticket to an OBC candidate like me to accommodate a Reddy candidate would cause immense damage to the party,” he said.

Unconfirmed reports from the Congress said Kodandaram agreed to drop out from the contest from Jangaon in favour of Lakshmaiah and was contemplating contesting from another suitable constituency.

According to a senior party leader, the second list would have 15 names and in the final list, which would be released shortly, the remaining 14 names, mostly from Other Backward Classes would be included.

Another senior Congress leader and former minister Vijaya Rama Rao who was denied party ticket from Station Ghanpur constituency, announced that he would contest as an independent.

In Serilingampally constituency in Hyderabad, former MLA Bhikshapathi Yadav expressed anguish over the allotment of the seat to the TDP.

“I was promised ticket from the constituency and have been nurturing it for the last four years. Now, they say it has been allotted to the TDP. This is gross injustice. I am contemplating contesting as an independent,” he said.

Another ex-MLA Narayana Rao from Vikarabad constituency resigned from Congress after being denied ticket from neighbouring Tandur constituency, which was allotted to Rohith Reddy.

Similarly, another Congress leader Nayini Rajender Reddy, who expected the Congress ticket from Warangal (West) constituency, is also planning to quit the party after he was denied ticket.

Former minister Suddala Devaiah, who was denied ticket from Choppadandi constituency, said he would announce his future course of action soon.

Several Osmania University students like Krishank, who took part in the Telangana movement in the past, were promised tickets by the Congress this time but did not get them. They are now up in arms against the party.

Similar protests were witnessed in front of the NTR Trust Bhavan, the headquarters of the Telugu Desam Party office, when those who could not get tickets staged demonstrations. The TDP released its first list of 10 names in early on Tuesday.

