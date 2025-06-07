Search Search
Telangana: Couple dies by suicide in Nizamabad, police suspect financial and health issues

ANI |
Jun 07, 2025 05:44 PM IST

According to police, the couple's two sons were away at work when the incident took place.

A man and his wife allegedly died by suicide at their residence in Telangana's Nizamabad district, reportedly due to financial stress and health issues, police said on Saturday.

The dead body of the woman has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem and it’ll be handed over to the family members after the process is completed. (Representative Image)

Nizamabad Town police station officials said they received a call about the incident on Friday night.

"Based on the state of the bodies and the foul smell, we believe the incident occurred a day or two ago," an officer said.

A case has been registered, and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

