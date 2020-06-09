e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Telangana / Telangana: Couple held for allegedly killing daughter in Gadwal district

Telangana: Couple held for allegedly killing daughter in Gadwal district

Bhaskar Shetty and Veeramma from Shantinagar village were arrested on Monday for allegedly suffocating their daughter with pillows a day earlier and trying to pass it off as a natural death due to heart attack.

telangana Updated: Jun 09, 2020 10:57 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hyderabad
According to police, the woman belonged to an upper caste and had been in a relationship with a man belonging to a caste among the Other Backward Classes (OBC).
According to police, the woman belonged to an upper caste and had been in a relationship with a man belonging to a caste among the Other Backward Classes (OBC). (PTI file photo)
         

A couple has been arrested in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district for allegedly killing their 20-year-old daughter for being in a relationship with a man from a lower caste and for refusing to terminate her pregnancy.

Bhaskar Shetty and Veeramma from Shantinagar village were arrested on Monday for allegedly suffocating their daughter with pillows a day earlier and trying to pass it off as a natural death due to heart attack, police officials said on Tuesday.

Police officials, who got a tip-off from their neighbours, took them into custody and sent the body for an autopsy on Monday.

“The post-mortem revealed that she died of suffocation. We arrested the couple and produced them before the court, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days,” police inspector J Venkateshwarlu told reporters.

According to police, the woman belonged to an upper caste and had been in a relationship with a man belonging to a caste among the Other Backward Classes (OBC). They reportedly met while she was pursuing her final year degree course in Kurnool district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

After the imposition of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in March, the woman returned to her village. When she did not have her periods, the parents grew suspicious and, on Saturday, they took her to a hospital, where it was confirmed she was pregnant.

“They tried to force her to undergo an abortion but she refused. They returned home and locked her up inside a room, fearing she might elope. In the early hours of Sunday, when she was in asleep, the parents entered the room and suffocated her using bed sheets and a pillow,” the inspector said.

On Sunday morning, the parents told neighbours that their daughter died in her sleep due to a heart attack. The panchayat secretary of the village, who grew suspicious, complained to police. The body was then sent for an autopsy, which revealed she died of suffocation.

“During interrogation, her parents confessed to the murder. They were worried her affair with a man from outside their caste would have an adverse effect on the future of their two other daughters,” Venkateshwarlu said.

Police initially registered a case of death in suspicious circumstances but altered it to a case of murder.

tags
top news
LIVE | Identify, facilitate return of migrants to their homes within 15 days: SC to states, UTs
LIVE | Identify, facilitate return of migrants to their homes within 15 days: SC to states, UTs
India working on two roads in Ladakh amid border row
India working on two roads in Ladakh amid border row
2 arrested in Rajasthan for sharing confidential details with Pakistan
2 arrested in Rajasthan for sharing confidential details with Pakistan
In latest salvo, Rahul Gandhi questions govt on India-China border standoff
In latest salvo, Rahul Gandhi questions govt on India-China border standoff
Hundreds sign petition to remove ‘Clive of India’ statue in UK
Hundreds sign petition to remove ‘Clive of India’ statue in UK
Opposition likely to unite in House against draft electricity bill
Opposition likely to unite in House against draft electricity bill
EXCLUSIVE | ‘I’ve never disclosed this but here’s how Dhoni was picked’
EXCLUSIVE | ‘I’ve never disclosed this but here’s how Dhoni was picked’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
On The Record: Delhi doctor calls govt’s moves ‘Kafkaesque’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19GSEB Class 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In