Telangana couple set on fire by son, grandson over property dispute: Cops

An elderly couple was set on fire by their son and grandson in Telangana’s Warangal district on Wednesday night over a property dispute, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Bhukya Dasru (70) and his wife Bhukya Baju (65), residents of Madipalli village.

Sub-inspector of police V Naveen Kumar said Bhukya Kethuram and his son killed the elderly couple when they were asleep in their hut. “Kethuram and his son Venkatesh poured kerosene over the couple, set them on fire and locked the hut from outside,” he said.

Kethuram and his son were also injured in the incident and have been admitted to a hospital.

The police said Bhukya Dasru owned 10 acres of land. He kept two acres for himself and distributed the remaining eight acres among his four children – two sons and two daughters— a few years ago.

Kethuram had alleged that the youngest son Bhukya Veeranna was given more land than him and would often fight with his parents over it.

On Wednesday evening, there was again a quarrel between the father and son. After the fight, Kethuram killed his parents.

A case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Kethuram and his son.

