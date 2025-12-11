Telangana engineering student ‘hit’ by lover's mother with cricket bat, dies

A 19-year-old student died on Wednesday after his lover’s mother allegedly attacked him with a cricket bat in Telangana’s Sangareddy district, police said. The accused woman also allegedly hit her daughter, they added. Investigators have also recovered the cricket bat that was alleged to have been used in the attack. (Pixabay/Representational Image)

Claims are being checked on whether the woman hit the engineering student with a bat during an argument about an alleged pregnancy, police said, adding that this allegation has not been confirmed yet and all possible angles are being probed.

An official told PTI that prima facie, the girl’s mother did not approve of their relationship.

How did the attack take place?

The official told the news agency that the student and the girl continued meeting each other despite their family’s objections. Both have known each other since class 10.

Notably, the man was pursuing a BTech course, while the girl was reported to be studying another degree course at another college.

According to the police, the student had gone to the girl’s home in Sangareddy after her mother and several other relatives had called him to discuss their relationship.

During their discussion, an argument began. Police said that the girl’s mother then started hitting her daughter. When the man tried to intervene, she attacked him as well, which led to a severe head injury. He was taken to a hospital but did not survive, police were quoted as saying by PTI.

The girl, who suffered a fracture and a head injury, is currently being treated in hospital, they added.

A murder case has been filed, police said. According to a report by NDTV, investigators have also recovered the cricket bat that was alleged to have been used in the attack. They have also documented the area and sent the body for a post-mortem.

The police are now looking into why the attack happened and checking if any other relatives had a part in it, the report said.