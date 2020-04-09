e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Telangana / Telangana govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients

Telangana govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients

Arvind Kumar, principal secretary, municipal administration and urban development, Telangana, said that the hospitals have been directed to buy or hire freezer boxes for preservation and transportation of bodies of Covid-19 patients.

telangana Updated: Apr 09, 2020 15:42 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The PPE kit should comprise N-95 masks, surgical caps, protective goggles, water-resistant aprons, surgical gloves, knee-high shoes with thigh-level plastic covers and face shield as per the specifications.
The PPE kit should comprise N-95 masks, surgical caps, protective goggles, water-resistant aprons, surgical gloves, knee-high shoes with thigh-level plastic covers and face shield as per the specifications.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo )
         

Telangana government has come out with a series of operational guidelines for all the government and private hospitals in the state for the disposal of bodies of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients.

The government has suggested that every hospital follows a standard operational procedure (SOP) in dealing with the bodies and allocates a separate single room that can operate as a makeshift mortuary, which should be sprayed with disinfectants regularly to ensure it’s free from infection.

The hospital authorities have been asked to ensure adequate availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for at least six people, including a driver, a helper and four attendants who have been entrusted with the responsibility to dispose of the body of a Covid-19 patient.

The PPE kit should comprise N-95 masks, surgical caps, protective goggles, water-resistant aprons, surgical gloves, knee-high shoes with thigh-level plastic covers and face shield as per the specifications.

Arvind Kumar, principal secretary, municipal administration and urban development, Telangana, said that the hospitals have been directed to buy or hire freezer boxes for preservation and transportation of bodies of Covid-19 patients. “Each hospital should keep ready a sufficient number of body bags – at least 10% of the total number of Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment – all the time,” he said.

Instructions have been issued to the hospitals to keep in mind the religious practices of the deceased patients before packing their bodies, Kumar said. Steps like giving a shower to the body with a disinfectant liquid, plugging the nasal and oral orifices, wrapping the body with a plastic sheet and followed by a white cotton cloth are all part of the SOP, he added.

“Each bag should contain a zip and be leak-proof with a specified thickness. The person who is handling the body should possess a proper PPE kit, as he has to wipe the body and keep it inside the bag before it is taken for the last rites,” the principal secretary said.

Besides, the makeshift mortuary should have a glass partition window along with a grill for viewing of the body by the deceased’s next of kin. A maximum of five persons shall be allowed to view the body and these people should not come in direct contact with doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of the hospital.

All the materials that would be used to handle the body should be put in a bag separately and sent for incineration. The hospitals should have separate freezer boxes and stretcher trolleys to carry the bodies.

Each hospital must appoint a dedicated liaison officer for the family members of a deceased Covid-19 patient, who will act as the single point of contact. The officer should also liaison with the police for the deceased’s last rites, the SOP added.

tags
top news
Covid-19: India steps up medical diplomacy, flies plane loads of medicines to friends
Covid-19: India steps up medical diplomacy, flies plane loads of medicines to friends
Telangana govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients
Telangana govt issues guidelines for disposal of bodies of Covid-19 patients
Private labs begin free Covid-19 tests after SC order, but explore options
Private labs begin free Covid-19 tests after SC order, but explore options
Railways denies reports of issuing travel protocol in post-lockdown period
Railways denies reports of issuing travel protocol in post-lockdown period
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
This helicopter service is offering Uber-like SUVs during coronavirus lockdown
This helicopter service is offering Uber-like SUVs during coronavirus lockdown
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
‘Financial censorship’: Indian Newspaper Society reacts to Sonia Gandhi suggestion
Sachin didn’t care about people around him: Harbhajan’s nostaglic memory
Sachin didn’t care about people around him: Harbhajan’s nostaglic memory
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news