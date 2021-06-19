Telangana lockdown to be extended?: Govt to decide today

The Telangana cabinet is scheduled to meet on Saturday to discuss several key issues, including the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, and the effect of monsoon on agriculture. The present phase of lockdown will end on Saturday and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is expected to take a decision on the issue as Covid-19 cases in the southern state are declining.

"An emergency State Cabinet meeting will be held here at Pragati Bhavan on Saturday at 2 pm under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," a Telangana government's release said on Friday. It said that in the meeting, the cabinet is expected to discuss matters such as "lockdown in the state, rainfall, cultivation in the Monsoon season, agriculture-related seasonal issues, lifting of Godavari waters, Hydel power generation and other issues would be discussed."

The ongoing lockdown in the state is coming to an end on Saturday. The cabinet has given relaxation between 6am to 5pm during the lockdown and also granted an additional one hour, till 6pm, for people to reach home from their offices. The cabinet decided on June 8 to extend the lockdown for 10 days.

Telangana on Friday reported 1417 new Covid-19 cases, pushing its tally to 610,834 and the death toll rose to 3546 with 12 more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 149, followed by Rangareddy at 104 and Khammam at 93, according to a state government bulletin on Friday evening.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 1897 people recovering from Covid-19, taking the cumulative number to 588,259. The number of active cases of Covid-19 was 19,029, the bulletin said. It said 124,430 samples were tested on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 1,73,14,780. The samples tested per million population was 465,200.

The bulletin said the case fatality rate in Telangana was 0.58 per cent against 1.3 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.30 per cent, while it was 95.99 per cent in the country, it added.

