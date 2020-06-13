e-paper
Telangana Police rescue 5-year-old girl made to work as domestic help, abused

The minor girl had burn wounds and stitches on her body, said police.

india Updated: Jun 13, 2020 07:45 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Hyderabad
A five-year-old child labourer was rescued in Telangana on Friday
Police on Friday rescued a five-year-old who was employed as a domestic help here by a physically challenged woman who also beat her up.

The minor girl had been working for a woman named Seema at Wahed Nagar area of Chaderghat Police Station limits.

Polishetty Sateesh, Inspector, Chaderghat Police Station speaking to ANI over phone said, “We received a complaint at around 3:30 PM on Friday that a 5-year-old girl was being used as a child labourer and physically abused by a physically challenged lady named Seema.”

“We immediately raided her residence and rescued the child and handed her over to the Child welfare, A case has been registered and an investigation underway,” the inspector said.

Police said that the girl had burn wounds and stitches on her body.

