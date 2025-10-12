Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Telangana policeman dies by suicide in Suryapet; probe underway

    The police officer, aged 54, died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence, cops said.

    Updated on: Oct 12, 2025 1:47 PM IST
    ANI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A Special Branch police officer of Suryapet died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence, reportedly due to health issues, police said.

    A case has been registered in the matter. (Pixabay/Representative)
    A case has been registered in the matter. (Pixabay/Representative)

    Satyanarayana, aged 54, died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence, cops said.

    A case has been registered in the matter.

    Further investigation is underway.

    Meanwhile, the body of a 27-year-old techie, identified as Shilpa, was found hanging at her residence in Bengaluru's Suddaguntepalya area on August 29.

    Her parents have filed a police complaint alleging that she died by suicide due to constant dowry harassment by her husband, Praveen, and his family.

    A case has been registered in this matter, and the deceased woman's husband, Praveen, has been arrested."A 27-year-old techie, Shilpa, was found hanging at her home in South Bengaluru's Suddaguntepalya.

    Her parents have filed a police complaint stating that she died by suicide, allegedly because she was constantly harassed for dowry by her in-laws.

    The deceased woman's husband, Praveen, has been arrested," police said.

    Further details awaited.

    If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/Telangana Policeman Dies By Suicide In Suryapet; Probe Underway
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes