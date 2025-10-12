Telangana policeman dies by suicide in Suryapet; probe underway

A Special Branch police officer of Suryapet died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence, reportedly due to health issues, police said. A case has been registered in the matter. (Pixabay/Representative)

Satyanarayana, aged 54, died by suicide by hanging himself at his residence, cops said.

A case has been registered in the matter.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the body of a 27-year-old techie, identified as Shilpa, was found hanging at her residence in Bengaluru's Suddaguntepalya area on August 29.

Her parents have filed a police complaint alleging that she died by suicide due to constant dowry harassment by her husband, Praveen, and his family.

The deceased woman's husband, Praveen, has been arrested," police said.

Further details awaited.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290