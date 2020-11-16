Telangana reports 502 new cases of Covid-19, lowest since June

india

Amid apprehensions over a second wave of spread of Sars-Cov-2 across the country, Telangana has been witnessing a steady decline in the number of positive cases for Covid-19 in the last two weeks.

Official figures released by the state health department on Monday revealed that the state has reported only 502 positive cases for Covid-19 till 8 pm on Sunday night, which is the lowest in the last five months.

The last time the state recorded the lowest number of positive cases was on June 19, when 499 cases were reported. Since then, the state witnessed a steep rise in the Covid-19 cases. The figures reported on Sunday night were the lowest since June 19.

The previous day, too, only 661 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in the state. “Not just in the last two days, if one takes into consideration the overall figures available since the beginning of November, there has been a decline in the number of positive cases in the state,” an official in the state health department said.

On November 1, there were 1,416 positive cases in the state. This figure fluctuated between 15,00-1,600 cases for a week, but after that there has been a steady fall in the infections. “The fall in the number of cases is not really in proportion to the number of tests. Except in the last two or three days, we have been conducting on an average around 40,000 tests per day,” the official said.

The Covid-19 mortality rate has also fallen. In the last 15 days, there has been only three to four deaths per day, except on November 2 when the toll was 7.

Director of health G Srinivasa Rao, however, cautioned the people against being complacent. He said the next three months would be crucial for the people of the state, as the country was bracing up for facing a second wave of Covid-19.

“We are hoping to get the vaccine or even proven drugs against Covid-19 in January or February. Till then, people need to be very cautious and continue to take safety measures as they have been doing till now,” he said.

He said a survey conducted by the state health department revealed that people were throwing safety precautions to winds in many places. “They have not been wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. This is dangerous. We cannot afford to hold mass gatherings which might result in a spreading of the disease,” Rao said.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, too, there has been a sharp fall in the number of positive cases for Covid-19. By Sunday night, there were only 1,056 new cases and 14 deaths. The state has been reporting around 1,500-1,700 cases for the last one week.