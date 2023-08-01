Telangana:Central team to access flood damage

Hyderabad Union minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy inspects a flood-affected area of Warangal on Sunday. (PTI)

An inter-ministerial central team led by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) advisor Kunal Satyarthi landed in Hyderabad on Monday to visit the areas ravaged by heavy rains in Telangana and assess the damage caused to crops and properties, people familiar with the matter said.

The team comprises officials from agriculture, Jal Sakthi, finance, power, road transport and highways and National Remote Sensing Agency (NRSA). They will tour different parts of the state and make a first-hand assessment of the damage and rescue and relief works taken up by the state government.

“The team will do on the spot assessment of the damage caused due heavy rain and flash floods,” a state government official said.

On Sunday, Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy announced that the decision to appoint an inter-ministerial team was announced by Union home minister Amit Shah at a meeting held with state Bharatiya Janata Party leaders.

“Shah instructed the home secretary to send an inter-ministerial team to Telangana to assess damage caused by floods,” he said.

Reddy said after a preliminary assessment of the damage, the central team would receive a representation from the state government. “Later, another Central team will visit Telangana again for a detailed survey of damage and make a final recommendation for admissibility of additional central assistance,” he said, adding that the team would decide on seriousness of the calamity.

