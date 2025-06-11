Search Search
'Terrorism will haunt you’: S Jaishankar brings up Osama bin Laden in fresh warning about Pakistan

ByHT News Desk
Jun 11, 2025 08:19 PM IST

In view of the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, EAM highlighted Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism. 

External affairs minister S Jaishankar issued yet another warning to the West regarding Pakistan's support for terrorism, saying it will come back to haunt them.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar's fresh warning to West on Pakistan has a reference to al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden(AFP)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar's fresh warning to West on Pakistan has a reference to al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden(AFP)

S Jaishankar, speaking to Euractiv, stated that the conflict between India and Pakistan was to combat terrorism. These remarks were made as the EAM pitched EU-India free trade, highlighting that India offers skilled labour and is a much more trustworthy partner than China.

ALSO READ | ‘We’ll go as deep into Pakistan as terrorists': Jaishankar's bold warning

Given the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, the EAM highlighted Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism, and the funding and harbouring of extremist groups. He told Western countries to remember that this "very same terrorism will eventually come back to haunt you."

"I want the world to understand – this isn’t merely an India–Pakistan issue. It’s about terrorism. And that very same terrorism will eventually come back to haunt you," he said while slamming foreign media referring to Operation Sindoor as a "tit-for-tat" between New Delhi and Islamabad.

A reminder of Osama bin Laden

During his warning to the West, Jaishankar also recalled the capture of al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

"Let me remind you of something – there was a man named Osama bin Laden. Why did he, of all people, feel safe living for years in a Pakistani military town, right next to their equivalent of West Point?" said Jaishankar.

READ | What is Brigade 313? Al-Qaeda-linked group in focus after Pakistan senator's Sky News interview

Osama bin Laden, one of the founders of al-Qaeda, was killed by US forces during Operation Neptune Spear on May 2, 2011.

Laden, who was also considered one of the masterminds of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York, escaped from Afghanistan to Pakistan with the help of Pakistani intelligence services.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On