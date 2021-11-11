Terrorist shot dead in Kulgam encounter: J&K police

A terrorist was killed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district during an encounter on Thursday, police said.

Police said that on a specific information joint troopers of Army’s 9 Rashtriya Rifles, Police and CRPF launched an operation at Chawalgam village. Defence spokesperson said that joint operation was launched in Chawalgam, Kulgam Thursday afternoon, based on specific inputs.

The operation soon turned into an encounter which was still underway as more than couple militants are hiding in a house that has been encircled by the troops.

“As the cordon was laid and contact established. Terrorists opened fire forcing Security Forces to retaliate.Firefight ensued. The operation is in progress,” said the defence spokesperson.

A senior police officer said that one terrorist has been killed in the operation. “We have reports two to three militants at the encounter spot.”

A police official said the identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained.

The Jammu & Kashmir Police said they “neutralised” 17 terrorists in 10 encounters in the Valley in October. Some of these terrorists were allegedly either involved or were collaborators in the civilian killings. The slain terrorists included two Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked district commanders who were allegedly involved in the civilian killings.

Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has decided to send additional troops to Kashmir in the wake targeted terror attacks that left 13 civilians dead in the region since October, people familiar with the development said on Wednesday. Five companies – approximately 500 personnel – will be rushed to the Valley for deployment mainly in Srinagar city in addition to 25 companies of the force sent last month, people said.

Last month, Union home minister Amit Shah visited Jammu and Kashmir, first time after the revocation of Article 370, to review the security situation amid a wave of targeted terrorist attacks on civilians.