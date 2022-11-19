T’gana: Advocates protest transfer of HC judge to Patna

Advocates of Telangana high court boycotted the court proceedings for the second consecutive day on Friday protesting against the Supreme Court collegium’s recommendations to transfer one of the senior judges justice A Abhishek Reddy to Patna high court.

The executive committee of the Telangana high court advocates’ association held an extraordinary general body meeting on the court premises and decided to continue the boycott of the courts till the transfer of justice Reddy is revoked.

“A delegation of the association is leaving for New Delhi on Saturday morning to meet Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and give him a representation requesting him to review the decision. We have been given an appointment at 12 noon on Saturday,” association general secretary Gadipalli Malla Reddy said.

He said on Friday, over 3,000 advocates from the high court and all subordinate courts in Telangana abstained from work. “We will continue the strike till the transfer of justice Reddy is withdrawn,” Malla Reddy said.

The association secretary said they had already apprised Telangana high court chief justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the gravity of the situation and requested to inform the same to the CJI. “We will review the situation on Monday before taking a call on future course of action,” he said.

The association, which met under the chairmanship of president V Raghunath, strongly condemned the transfer of select judges that would affect the independence of the judicial system.

Soon after the meeting, the association members staged a demonstration outside the high court raising slogans against the SC recommendation to transfer the Telangana high court judge to Patna.

In April, too, the association strongly resisted the transfer of Telangana judges and “import” of judges from other states, particularly Andhra Pradesh. They wrote a letter to former President of India Ramnath Kovind to that effect.

The association alleged that “injustice was done to Telangana legal fraternity in the appointment of judges in the high court during the combined Andhra Pradesh regime”.

The Joint Action Committee JAC said the same situation continued even after the formation of separate Telangana state.

