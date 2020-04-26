‘Thaalis, diyas, taalis inspired one and all’: On Mann ki Baat, PM Modi praises people’s efforts in Covid-19 fight

india

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 12:19 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the spirit shown by people of India when they together clapped for Covid-19 frontline warriors during Janta Curfew, has inspired everyone. He said this during his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’.

“The claps (taalis), lamps (diyas), candles and the sentiment generated by people, the spirit by which people resolved to do something, has inspired one and all,” PM Modi said.

In his address to the nation last month, PM Modi had announced a self-imposed one-day quarantine known as ‘Janta Curfew’ to fight the spread of coronavirus disease Covid-19. The Janta Curfew lasted for 14 hours - from 7 am on March 22 to 9 pm. The Prime Minister also urged people to praise the efforts of emergency workers by clapping or blowing conches - a call which was widely responded.

Then, on April 5, PM Modi asked people to switch off the lights at the homes and light lamps or candles to spread the light and “fight the darkness of coronavirus”. Millions of people across the country responded to the call.

“From towns to villages, everywhere people are coming together in this giant endeavour. Look at our farmers, in the middle of this pandemic, they are working day and night in the fields to ensure that no one sleeps hungry. Everyone is fighting this battle according to their capacity,” PM Modi further said on ‘Mann ki Baat’.

In his last Mann Ki Baat address on March 29, four days after announcing the first phase of nationwide lockdown, the PM had apologised to the nation for imposing the shutdown but justified the step, saying it was needed to ‘win this battle’.

“I apologise for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle,” he had said.

Since that address, a second phase of nationwide lockdown has been imposed which will end on May 3. The government has also announced some relaxations in the lockdown rules including opening neighbourhood and stand-alone shops providing non-essential goods and services but with certain conditions.

According to the Union health ministry figures released on Sunday morning, India’s coronavirus count stood at 26,496 including 19,868 active cases and 824 deaths from Covid-19.