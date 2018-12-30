Thane man whose genitals were chopped off for stalking woman dies

A 27-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district whose private parts were allegedly chopped off by three persons, including a woman he was reportedly stalking, has died in a Mumbai hospital, police said Sunday.

An official said that Tushar Pujare, a home loan adviser, was allegedly stalking a 42-year-old woman in the district’s Manpada area and had also visited her home and told her husband about his infatuation.

Pujare’s brother, in his complaint to the police, said 15 days prior to the incident, the woman had warned Pujare of dire consequences if he did not stop his advances.

On December 25, Pujare was called to Nandivli area of Dombivali by the accused on the pretext of arranging a home loan, the official said.

“Pujare was assaulted there and the woman chopped off his private parts with a knife. The woman rushed Pujare to a nearby hospital and then left from there,” the official said.

Police began their probe after being alerted by hospital authorities and zeroed in on the three, including the woman, on December 26, he said.

“On Friday, at around 11pm, Pujare succumbed to his injuries in JJ Hospital in Byculla in Mumbai. We have added the charge of murder against the three accused,” a senior Manpada police official said Sunday.

The official refused to identify the woman but gave the names of the other two accused as Tejas Mhatre and Pratik Kenia.

