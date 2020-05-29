Thane prison guard reports for duty, found Covid-19 positive on testing

india

A 22-year-old jail guard who reported for duty at the Thane Central Prison on May 22, but did not enter the prison premises, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

“The guard was asymptomatic and has been shifted to a quarantine centre,” said Inspector General of Prisons, Deepak Pandey.

According to jail authorities, prison guards have been working in a shift of 21 days, and in accordance to the schedule, the 22-year-old guard had reported for duty. As per protocol, he was not allowed inside the prison premises and was questioned about his health and other details.

“The guard reported that he was healthy, but told us that two people from his building at Lower Parel in Mumbai had reported positive for Covid-19. We then asked him to get himself tested. On May 24, the test results showed that he was positive,” a jail official said.

At Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai, 120 inmates of the 158 who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, tested negative for the virus. Also, all the 26 jail officials, who were earlier infected with coronavirus, have tested negative, Pandey said.

“We too are concerned about the health of everyone who is inside the prisons including the inmates and the staff. We have already submitted documents of 1100 inmates to the courts for them to be released on bail,” the IG Prisons said.