e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Thane prison guard reports for duty, found Covid-19 positive on testing

Thane prison guard reports for duty, found Covid-19 positive on testing

According to jail authorities, prison guards have been working in a shift of 21 days, and in accordance to the schedule, the 22-year-old guard had reported for duty. As per protocol, he was not allowed inside the prison premises and was questioned about his health and other details.

india Updated: May 29, 2020 00:00 IST
Manish K Pathak and Faisal Tandel
Manish K Pathak and Faisal Tandel
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
At Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai, all 26 jail officials, who were earlier infected with coronavirus, have tested negative. (Image used for representation).
At Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai, all 26 jail officials, who were earlier infected with coronavirus, have tested negative. (Image used for representation).(PTI PHOTO.)
         

A 22-year-old jail guard who reported for duty at the Thane Central Prison on May 22, but did not enter the prison premises, has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

“The guard was asymptomatic and has been shifted to a quarantine centre,” said Inspector General of Prisons, Deepak Pandey.

According to jail authorities, prison guards have been working in a shift of 21 days, and in accordance to the schedule, the 22-year-old guard had reported for duty. As per protocol, he was not allowed inside the prison premises and was questioned about his health and other details.

“The guard reported that he was healthy, but told us that two people from his building at Lower Parel in Mumbai had reported positive for Covid-19. We then asked him to get himself tested. On May 24, the test results showed that he was positive,” a jail official said.

At Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai, 120 inmates of the 158 who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, tested negative for the virus. Also, all the 26 jail officials, who were earlier infected with coronavirus, have tested negative, Pandey said.

“We too are concerned about the health of everyone who is inside the prisons including the inmates and the staff. We have already submitted documents of 1100 inmates to the courts for them to be released on bail,” the IG Prisons said.

tags
top news
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Public transit use likely to fall sharply after lockdown: Study
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Pak condemns Ram Temple construction, gets a stinging comeback from India
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to all CMs,seeks views on lockdown extension
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
India snubs Trump’s offer on China border row, says no compromise on national security
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
Some high courts are running parallel govts: Solicitor General on migrant workers case
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
‘He returned to dressing room furious,’ When Gilchrist lost his cool
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
1 lakh Indians to be brought back by end of Vande Bharat phase 2 mission: MEA
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
Covid | Hospitalisation delay behind more deaths? Decoding Mumbai response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In