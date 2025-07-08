Search
Thane teen ‘kidnapped, raped’ by man on train, hunt on for culprit

PTI |
Updated on: Jul 08, 2025 10:49 AM IST

Akola railway police spotted the girl at the station and enquired with her following which she informed them about the crime, an official said

Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Thane district and raping her on a train while taking her to Akola, officials said.

A 20-year-old man allegedly took the girl, 16, by a train to Akola on June 30 and raped her, says FIR.(Representational image)
The girl is a resident of Adivali at Manpada in Dombivli area here.

The 20-year-old accused allegedly took the girl by a train to Akola on June 30 and raped her en route, senior police inspector Pandhari Kande from Government Railway Police (GRP), Kalyan, said on Monday.

The man's parents in Akola did not allow him and the girl inside their house, after which he left her at the Akola railway station and returned home, he said.

The Akola GRP personnel spotted the girl at the station and enquired with her following which she informed them about the crime, the official said.

The GRP in Akola registered the FIR and transferred the case to their counterparts here.

The Kalyan GRP on Sunday registered an FIR against the man under sections 64 (rape), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

Efforts were on to apprehend the accused, the police added.

News / India News / Thane teen ‘kidnapped, raped’ by man on train, hunt on for culprit
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
